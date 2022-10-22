Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackRock by 504.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

NYSE BLK opened at $597.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

