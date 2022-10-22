Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 311.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

FMAT opened at $40.79 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

