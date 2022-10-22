Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

PDP stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

