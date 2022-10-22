Lincoln National Corp Has $705,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120,319 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FENY stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.