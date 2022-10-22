Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 877.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

