Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after buying an additional 135,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,135,000 after buying an additional 59,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,928,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

