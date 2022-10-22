EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

