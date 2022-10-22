Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Medtronic by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $83.26 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

