Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.90 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.15.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.