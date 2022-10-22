Lincoln National Corp Sells 8,409 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.