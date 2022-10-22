1,724 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneMain Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $30.92 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

