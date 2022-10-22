Lincoln National Corp Invests $780,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

