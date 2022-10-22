Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

