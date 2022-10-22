EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1,866.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

