EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.