EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $122.45 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.