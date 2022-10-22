EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $122.45 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.