Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $194.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average is $220.74.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,956 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

