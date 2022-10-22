Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

