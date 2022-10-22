Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.19.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.