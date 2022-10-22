Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,712 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

SLV opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.