Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

