Lincoln National Corp Buys 251 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

