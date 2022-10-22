The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz
In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
KHC opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.
Kraft Heinz Profile
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.
Read More
