The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

KHC opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

