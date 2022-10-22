InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of InvenTrust Properties worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 318.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

