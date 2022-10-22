MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 71,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of ACGL opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.