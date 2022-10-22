iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $37.88 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

