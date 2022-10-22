iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IYH opened at $263.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

