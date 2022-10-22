First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 157.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 323.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

