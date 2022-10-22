Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $273.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

