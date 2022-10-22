First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 197,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

WOOD opened at $69.98 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.