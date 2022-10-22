Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $218.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.61.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $177.10 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.49.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

