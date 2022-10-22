First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $319,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 140,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.

