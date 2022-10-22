First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SCHD opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.