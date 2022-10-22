Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.74.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

