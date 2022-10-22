First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 492.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 300,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

NYSE O opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

