First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

