First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.74.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

