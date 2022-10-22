First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $382,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

DMXF stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30.

