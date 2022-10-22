The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 413.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 262,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

