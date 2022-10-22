General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 457,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

