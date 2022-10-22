12,476 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $34,900,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 766,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 446,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 110,389 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

IFRA stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

