General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.