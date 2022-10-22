First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,395,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 669,938 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,834,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 346,516 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

