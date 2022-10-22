First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

SHE stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58.

