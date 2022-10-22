First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,648 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3,597.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,135 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 157,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $111.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

