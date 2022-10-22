Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.37%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

