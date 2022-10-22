US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,326,000 after purchasing an additional 93,274 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Stock Up 3.4 %

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.36.

United Rentals stock opened at $284.68 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.