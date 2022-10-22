New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,221 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avient by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Marquard & Bahls AG raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 26.8% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.