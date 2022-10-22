Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Newmont Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

