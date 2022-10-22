US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,856 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHV stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.83 and a 12 month high of $110.46.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.