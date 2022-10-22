US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,856 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.83 and a 12 month high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

